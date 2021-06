The latest question mark is the future of Thai Airways International plc following the decision of the Bangkok Bankruptcy Court on May 28 to defer a decision on a bailout plan by creditors until mid-June. The airline would need a cash injection of at least 50 billion baht (1.65 billion US) to continue its “Smooth as Silk” tradition. Currently, most THAI planes are parked idly on runways, although the company does undertake semi-commercial repatriation flights for Thais and non-Thais stuck abroad. Writes Barry Kenyon.