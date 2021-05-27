Cancel
Agriculture

Dairy farmer shares go-to resources

By Lynn Grooms
agupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Sarah Sacker is a dairy farmer near Monroe, Wisconsin. The milk her dairy herd produces is shipped to nearby Klondike Cheese Company where it’s made into cheese and yogurt. When and why...

www.agupdate.com
Agriculturefox47.com

Farmers worry drought could affect corn and soybean crops

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Wisconsin farmers are used to dealing with unpredictable weather. There were wild temperature swings just a few weeks ago. And right now they really need some consistent rain. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows moderate and severe drought conditions across South Central Wisconsin. “We’ve sort of been...
Post-Star

Gillibrand: Restore federal support payments to dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the USDA to restore support to dairy farmers that had been removed from a federal coronavirus assistance program. When restaurants and schools were forced to shut down last year because of the pandemic, dairy farmers were left pouring out milk and losing income.
Minnesota Statekikvradio.com

June Dairy Month: Recognizing Top Dairy Farms in Midwest Minnesota

In honor of June Dairy Month, 122 Minnesota dairy farms are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000 cells per milliliter. The MDA has recognized top dairy herds in the state. Otter Tail, Todd, Stearns, Douglas and Swift Counties have all been...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

More Soybean Farmers Rotating SCN Varieties

DECATUR, Ill. (DTN) -- Soybean farmers appear to be getting the message that they must manage soybean cyst nematode (SCN) resistance to avoid yield losses. A 2020 survey showed that 49% are now rotating sources of genetic SCN resistance. Of those farmers rotating genetic sources, 25% identified Peking as their alternative source of SCN resistance.
Agriculturefergusnow.com

Lakes Area Dairy Farmers Honored for Having Best Milk in Country

(KDLM) – A number of Lakes Area dairy farms have been honored for having some of the best milk in the country as National Dairy Month begins. Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds, which included Suzanne Jacobs, Duane Burke, and Charles and Mary Schornack from Otter Tail County.
Delaware Statedelawaretoday.com

These Delaware Farmers Are Reclaiming Their Land

Several Delaware farmers are returning to regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change and reconnect people with nature. The 40-acre sweep of land comprising most of Dittmar Family Farms in Felton is almost unrecognizable after several years in the hands of its new owners, husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Zach Dittmar. Where once the fields were nothing but soybean and corn crops, today the land is abuzz with pollinators like bees, dragonflies and butterflies flitting from the wildflower meadow to the towering sunflower stalks. Insects toil in the ground, too, thriving in the 2-acre vegetable garden that produces some 80 different varieties each year—lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, berries—you name it.
AgricultureWoodward News

Cover crop discount available for federal crop insurance

LYONS, NEBRASKA – Cover crops are a conservation practice with wide ranging benefits, from improving soil health to protecting water quality. Many farmers who planted fall cover crops are now eligible for a discount on their crop insurance premium, thanks to a new program announced June 1. The Pandemic Cover...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

GCC Encourages Farmers to Participate in Pandemic Cover Crop Program

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) encourages producers to participate in the Pandemic Cover Crop Program, which is an insurance premium benefit for growers with cover crops. Farmers are eligible for coverage under most crop insurance policies for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture if they planted cover crops during this crop year.
Agricultureozarksfn.com

Managing Dairy Steers

For some dairy farmers, raising dairy steers may feel like operating a completely different enterprise. In order to make money in this endeavor, livestock specialists encourage producers to plan out a strategy, assess the market, calculate the costs and develop a feeding program. “If you can have a strategy to...
AgriculturePosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Farmers and Ranchers May be Eligible for More Drought-Related Assistance from USDA

Much of Texas is still classified in being in some type of drought, even through there has been plenty of rain over the past few weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding Texas ranchers and livestock producers that they may be eligible for a federal program. Specifically, financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2021 grazing losses, due to the drought. The USDA notes the deadline to apply for 2021 assistance is January 31, 2022.
Douglas County, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

MDA recognizes top dairy herds in state

Each year the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recognizes the top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Since 2003, MDA and University of Minnesota dairy experts have worked with the state’s dairy farmer to lower somatic cell counts. Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk...
Milbank, SDAberdeen News

Farmers markets help Stohrs introduce goat dairy products to South Dakota

MILBANK — From improved genetics to robotic farming, the dairy industry has come a long way this past decade. One of the most significant changes has been the expansion of dairy goats. According to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture census, dairy goat herds across the county increased by 61% between 2007 and 2017.
Agriculturemprnews.org

Debt relief for Black farmers and other farmers of color

Farmers of color are set to get unprecedented help this month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans $4 billion in debt relief as part of the latest pandemic stimulus package. The debt relief is designed to address a well-established history of discrimination against Black, Indigenous and other farmers of color.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Video: To feed nearly 8 billion people, we need to grow more food on less land. Vertical farming could increase yields by up to 700%

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Vertical farming is a form of agriculture that grows plants indoors in floor-to-ceiling, tower-like walls of plant-holding cells. Instead of growing plants in horizontal fields on the ground, as in traditional farming, you can think of vertical farming’s “fields” as standing on edge and extending upward toward the ceiling.
Lewis County, NYRomesentinel.com

Questions about food, dairy products? Ask a farmer, we know!

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of columns to run weekly highlighting the area’s agricultural community. I vividly remember spending time on my great aunt and uncle’s dairy farm in Lewis County. They had 72 cows and a glass pipeline running through the barn. I loved going...
Oktaha, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Local farmer shares donation with Oktaha Education Foundation

OKTAHA – Local farmer Jeremy Roach recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Oktaha Education Foundation. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Sun Prairie Farmers Market highlight dairy industry

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin agriculture got a special shoutout Saturday with Dairy Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market. “It’s important to highlight all that, all the dairy industry does for the state of Wisconsin,” market manager Sarah Wells said. The Bank of Sun Prairie sponsored the dairy...