Alabama State

Alabama takes step forward on criminal justice

The Decatur Daily
 13 days ago

It’s not often that Alabama wins praise for doing something right on the criminal justice front, so this is a special occasion. Late Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law an asset forfeiture reform bill sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur. Alabama now joins a growing number of states that have reined in or abolished outright the practice of taking people’s property over the slightest hint of some sort of criminal wrongdoing, but without a criminal conviction or, in some cases, even an indictment.

