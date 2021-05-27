Alabama takes step forward on criminal justice

It’s not often that Alabama wins praise for doing something right on the criminal justice front, so this is a special occasion. Late Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law an asset forfeiture reform bill sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur. Alabama now joins a growing number of states that have reined in or abolished outright the practice of taking people’s property over the slightest hint of some sort of criminal wrongdoing, but without a criminal conviction or, in some cases, even an indictment.