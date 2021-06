New Zealand captain Kane Williamson waves the test mace after winning the WTC final.© TBEN. Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated New Zealand on Thursday after beating the team led by Virat Kohli in the World Test Championship final to claim the title. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the renowned Southampton clash, the game entering Reserve Day after rain wiped out two days of play. The former Indian all-rounder said the New Zealand were the “best team under conditions” and deserved winners. “A better team won under the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a world title,” tweeted Ravi Shastri.