Call for G7 Cornwall summit to forge global plastic pollution treaty

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor packaging producers and environmental charities have called for the G7 summit to agree to a global treaty on plastic to tackle the waste crisis. Nestlé, one of the largest creators of plastic waste, has joined the supermarkets Aldi, Iceland and the Co-op as signatories in an open letter that supports a binding worldwide treaty to tackle plastic pollution.

www.theguardian.com
