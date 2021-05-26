Cancel
Virginia State

John Warner, Former Virginia Senator, Dies at 94

 15 days ago

Has died. Warner was a five term Republican representing the state from 1979 to 2009. He also was secretary of the Navy. Former colleagues are remembering him. He was a very independent sort. That's former Virginia congressman Tom Davis, telling w. T. O p about fellow Republican and former Senator John Warner. I think what the founders wanted, and that was a senator who represented states not represented party and he was just a great spokesman from Virginia says he knew Warner going back to the senator's first election. 1978 morning Washington D. C. Dr Sun, secretary of the Navy. It just had a broad, broad legacy of things that he had done in his life. But the pinnacle was career was his service in the U. S Senate 94 year old died of heart failure at his home in Alexandria last night with his wife and daughter at his side, Matt Small w T o P.

