“Batman: The World” brings a global interpretation to Batman this September

By Joshua McDonald
Batman News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on how you choose to look at it, it’s a great time to be a Batman fan. No, one of the Bat titles may not be your cup of tea right now (I’m looking at you Batman.), but there are a lot of Bat-books hitting shelves to make up for that… And we’re getting one more! This, however, might be something that has me more excited than anything else considering Batman is going global. Not just in the story, but the creative teams as well!

batman-news.com
