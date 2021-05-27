Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Montenegro learns true cost of China-backed $1 bn road to nowhere

By Olivera Nikolic, SAVO PRELEVIC, SAVO PRELEVIC, SAVO PRELEVIC, SAVO PRELEVIC
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fvalt_0aCtjtQY00
Chinese workers have spent six years carving tunnels through solid rock and raising concrete pillars above gorges and canyons in Montenegro, but the road in effect goes nowhere. /AFP

Two sleek new roads vanish into mountain tunnels high above a sleepy Montenegrin village, the unlikely endpoint of a billion-dollar project bankrolled by China that is threatening to derail the tiny country's economy.

The government has already burnt through $944 million in Chinese loans to complete the first stretch of road, just 41 kilometres (25 miles), making it among the world's most expensive pieces of tarmac.

Chinese workers have spent six years carving tunnels through solid rock and raising concrete pillars above gorges and canyons, but the road in effect goes nowhere.

Almost 130 kilometres still needs to be built at a likely cost of at least one billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"The construction looks impressive, but we must not stop at this," says 67-year-old Dragan who retired to the village of Matesevo.

"It's like buying an expensive car and just leaving it parked in the garage."

Critics question how the rest of the road will be paid for and highlight environmental damage caused by the construction along with corruption allegations over the awarding of work contacts.

But locals are inclined to talk up the positives.

"This story has some good sides for us villagers. Some managed to sell their land and leave, which was impossible before," said one villager, whose two-storey home now sits metres from gargantuan concrete pillars propping up the four-lane highway.

"I manage to sell some vegetables and chickens to the workers," added the man who did not want to be named, reflecting also that dirt mounds from the construction site stop the river from flooding.

- 'Big trouble' -

The section linking Matesevo to a town near the capital Podgorica -- the most difficult part to build -- is set to open in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTJ57_0aCtjtQY00
If Montenegro cannot pay its debt to China, it faces arbitration in Beijing and could be forced to give up control of key infrastructure, according to the contract. /AFP

But the road is meant to connect the Adriatic port of Bar in the south with the Serbian border in the north, with the intention that the Serbians will then extend it to their capital, Belgrade.

It is unclear where the money will come from or how Montenegro -- a country with a GDP of 4.9 billion euros -- will repay its existing debt to China.

If Montenegro cannot pay, it faces arbitration in Beijing and could be forced to give up control of key infrastructure, according to a copy of the contract seen by AFP.

China has been widely criticised for saddling small countries with unmanageable debt as part of its global Belt and Road Initiative.

Critics worry that it will use financial leverage to boost its political power, in what they dub "debt-trap diplomacy".

But Chinese officials have strenuously denied any ulterior motive to the investment in Montenegro and the wider region.

"This cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win," said China's Montenegrin embassy in a statement last month.

"If someone puts negative labels on China's investment, it is not only unfair to China, but also disrespectful to the countries of the western Balkans."

With Montenegro's first repayment due in July, it could become the first European country to put those claims to the test.

"If we do not find sources of funding to build on, then we are in big trouble," Infrastructure Minister Mladen Bojanic told AFP, saying he was committed to finishing the road.

- 'Out of public eye' -

Bojanic is now trying to get help from the European Union to rescue a project he bitterly opposed when he was in opposition, labelling it risky and reckless.

Risky, reckless and, according to campaigners, corrupt.

More than one-third of local subcontractors chosen to work on the project had links to the former ruling socialists of President Milo Djukanovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D2to_0aCtjtQY00
Critics question how the road will be paid for and highlight environmental damage caused by the construction along with corruption allegations over the awarding of work contacts. /AFP

There were no public tenders and the relationship between payments received and the work carried out was not clear, according to anti-corruption watchdog MANS.

"Decisions on construction were wrongly made out of the public eye, and that is something we will now have to pay for," said the group's Dejan Milovac.

The government has promised to investigate any corruption claims.

Further questions have been asked about the environmental impact after the construction work ruined a UNESCO-protected stretch of river near Matesevo, the Chinese firm agreeing to fund work to undo the damage.

- Tolls not enough -

Problems with the project were not unforeseen -- experts queued up a decade ago to tell the government that it was not viable.

They warned that any benefits to commerce and tourism on the Adriatic, or development for poorer northern regions, would never outweigh the costs.

The current government has admitted revenue from tolls will not even cover the road's annual maintenance, estimated at 77 million euros ($94 million).

"It would take at least 22-25,000 vehicles a day for the highway to pay off," civil engineer Ivan Kekovic told AFP, roughly four times the number he could envisage on the busiest stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDCiW_0aCtjtQY00
The construction work ruined a UNESCO-protected stretch of river near Matesevo, Montenegro. The Chinese firm agreed to fund work to undo the damage.Â  /AFP

Even this gloomy assessment may be optimistic if all Montenegrins do their sums like Zeljko Rajkovic, a 55-year-old teacher in Kolasin, close to Matesevo.

He weighs up the benefits of heading to Podgorica on the new road: 30 minutes travel time rather than 90 minutes on the old road, improved safety.

Then he considers the downsides: tolls each way, extra fuel consumption.

"I'll only use the new road if there's a big storm or an emergency," he concludes.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Montenegro#Travel Time#South China#Serbians#The European Union#Unesco#Adriatic#Mountain Tunnels#Key Infrastructure#Country#Metres#Chinese Loans#Belgrade#Road#Unmanageable Debt#Beijing#River#Poorer Northern Regions#67 Year Old Dragan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
JobsPosted by
Reuters

China's new three-child policy draws scepticism, cost questions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with scepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised “supportive measures” will include. On Monday, Beijing announced that it was...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

EXPLAINER-The cost of having a child in China

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Married Chinese couples can have up to three children, China announced on Monday, in a major shift from the limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. The cost of raising a child in urban...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Montenegro's Chinese-funded highway to replace 'death road'

SMOKOVAC, Montenegro, June 1 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s new Chinese-funded highway has become a huge financial burden and political football but it is also a long overdue replacement of what Montenegrans have nicknamed “death road”. A NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, Montenegro borrowed 809 million euros ($990 million)...
Politicsfa-mag.com

G-7 Set To Back Green Rival To China's Belt And Road Program

The Group of Seven nations plans to launch a green alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative when the leaders meet at a summit next week, according to two people familiar with the matter. The strategy, expected to be called the “Clean Green Initiative,” would provide a framework to support...
Educationpingwest.com

China holds back the booming e-learning sector to ease burden on families

China's high-flying online education industry hits the pause button as the authorities escalate a crackdown on the sector in the hope of lifting the pressure on students and parents. Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 21 presided over the 19th meeting of the Central Committee for deepening overall reform, requiring...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$6.22 Bn Global Targeting Pods Markets, 2028: Focus On Israel, USA, Russia, China, India, France, Saudi Arabia, Italy, United Kingdom & Germany

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Targeting Pods - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Targeting Pods is USD 3.54 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 6.22 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 7.06% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.
Economynewpaper24.com

China’s dwelling costs proceed to stabilize | Editor’s Decide – NEWPAPER24

China’s dwelling costs proceed to stabilize | Editor’s Decide. This Sept 18, 2015 picture exhibits an actual property venture in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. (Yu Fangping / Xinhua) BEIJING – The property market in main Chinese language cities continued to stabilize after authorities carried out a string of measures...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

EU Parliament President Backs Letting Western Balkan States Into Bloc

European Parliament President David Sassoli has called for allowing Western Balkan states into the European Union, saying expanding the EU would be positive for peace and prosperity. 'Enlargement can bring immense benefits both to the region and to Europe as a whole, helping to secure a stable, prosperous and peaceful...
Societybalkaninsight.com

Council of Europe Fears Growing Ethnic Divide in Montenegro

Council of Europe report says divisions between communities in the multi-ethnic country are widening – and authorities must do more to tackle growing hate speech as well. The Council of Europe has warned that divisions between ethnic communities are deepening in Montenegro, stressing that monitoring of hate speech must be improved. In its report on the Convention for the Protection of National Minorities’ implementation in Montenegro, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe noted that the authorities have said that social distances between almost all ethnic groups have increased.
Worldfox44news.com

Probe: Cyprus wrongly issued passports despite warnings

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus government continued for at least four years to unlawfully issue passports to relatives of wealthy investors under an investment-for-citizenship program, despite warnings by the Attorney-General that this could be in breach of the law, the head of an independent commission said on Monday. Former...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
National Interest

How a Trust Deficit Holds China Back

Having finally acknowledged and engaged in strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China, we must effectively employ all the advantages of our liberal democratic system—especially rapid, distributed, and effective decision-making. This can only be accomplished by employing trust to delegate authority.
EconomyBirmingham Star

China-backed projects in Africa face intense backlash

Beijing [China], May 30 (ANI): Dozens of China-backed and funded projects in Africa, most of them developed as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), continue to face intense backlash from communities and environmentalists who accuse the developers of destroying ecosystems in pursuit of commodities like oil, metal and timber.
WorldPosted by
AFP

North Korea shoring up loyalty in face of pandemic: analysts

Behind its self-imposed coronavirus barricade, North Korea is more isolated than ever and authorities are reinforcing loyalty to the regime in the face of desperate times, analysts say. The impoverished country -- which is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes -- has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages. The North was the first country to impose a strict lockdown when it sealed its border in January last year to stop the virus spreading from neighbouring China, where it first emerged before sweeping the world. Pyongyang insists it has yet to see any cases of the virus -- a claim that analysts doubt -- but it has paid a huge economic price for the blockade, with leader Kim Jong Un admitting his people's hardships and warning them to buckle down for the "worst-ever situation".
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Chinese policies could prevent millions of minority births in Xinjiang: report

Chinese policies aimed specifically at reducing the population of mainly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang could prevent the birth of around four million babies over the next two decades, new research has found. Zenz calculated the natural ethnic minority population growth in southern Xinjiang would have reached 13.14 million by 2040, but that suppression measures could prevent up to 4.5 million births among Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Singapore PM Lee says U.S., China must learn to cooperate

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China must learn to cooperate with each other for the benefit of the world, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said. The impact would be felt broadly should relations sour between the two countries, Lee said, speaking virtually last week...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Australia PM to press G7 on trade rules reform to rein in China

An overhaul of global trade rules is essential to stopping economic coercion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was expected to say Wednesday, in comments aimed at China ahead of his meeting with G7 leaders. As Australia's shadow trade war with its largest trading partner shows few signs of abating, Morrison will tell the Perth USAsia Centre that the global rules-based order is "under strain". "The most practical way to address economic coercion is the restoration of the global trading body's binding dispute settlement system," says his speech, seen by AFP. "Where there are no consequences for coercive behaviour, there is little incentive for restraint."
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China, ASEAN agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China agreed during a meeting to exercise restraint in the South China Sea and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Tuesday. The ASEAN statement referred to a meeting on Monday in China of the ministers,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

China warns US against trade deal with Taiwan

China on Tuesday warned the United States against pursuing a trade deal with Taiwan after Washington said it would start negotiations with the self-ruled island. Beijing sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and rages at any diplomatic attempts to recognise it as an independent nation. Chinese social media erupted with fury at the weekend over a visit by US senators to Taipei where they announced that Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the island. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added fuel to the fire on Monday when he told a congressional hearing in Washington that discussions would begin on a trade deal.