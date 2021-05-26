This Nike Air Max 90 “Exeter Edition” Features a Space Theme

Nike’s Exeter Edition continues to grow with a new Air Max 90 that features recycled materials and a theme that looks straight from outer space. Honoring the brand’s roots in New Hampshire where the Nike Running line began, the Exter Edition collection celebrates the past while looking at the future with editions surfacing in recycled materials. The collection takes scraps of unused materials from local vendors and uses them throughout the entire upper to create new offerings in colorways we’ve never seen before. For this pair, mesh and leather are used throughout that showcase a space feel with white, black, light blue, purple, pink, and neon green being used throughout. To further the galaxy theme, complementing the white midsole is a black speckled Air Unit that looks like the night sky. To finish off the variation, a neon green and grind rubber outsole is placed at the bottoms.