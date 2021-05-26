newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Nike Kyrie 4 Low Joins the 2021 “N7” Collection

justfreshkicks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the N7 2021 collection and celebrating Kyrie’s Native American ancestry, the Nike Kyrie 4 has surfaced in a special native-inspired offering. A fun and interesting fact about Kyrie and his ancestry is that his late mother was a part of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe who dubbed Kyrie, the nickname, “Little Mountain”. To celebrate his Native American blood and his mom’s dedication to her tribe, the NBA star has added his Kyrie 4 Low silhouette to the N7 collection which features a fitting Light Tan upper that’s paired with pink, yellow, and blue detailing with a peach-colored sockliner. A special N7 leather tongue label is placed in while a tan rubber midsole and teal rubber outsole finish off the design.

justfreshkicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Kyrie#Design#Nba#Star#Native American#The Nike Kyrie 4#Kyrie 4 Low#Nike Kyrie#Nike Com#Select Nike Retailers#Collection#Sneaker#Enjoy Official Images#Pink#Retail Price#Style Code#Cw3985 005 Release Date#Peach#Fun#Release Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nice Picks: This Week’s Top Sneaker Releases

Following April’s large push of hype sneakers, the month of May has had a stronger focus on the general release. This week’s column of Nice Picks features a solid selection of in-line pairs perfect for those cool summer days. Read below to see the team’s picks for best sneaker releases occurring this week.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

Nike Set to Release Another Drew League Air Force 1 Low

Nike will be dropping another Air Force 1 Low that celebrates the Drew League for this summer’s annual event. The Drew League is an annual summer tournament that goes down in South Central Los Angeles. While the event has featured the names of LeBron, James Harden, and Swaggy P to name a few, it’s safe to say the tournament is a big deal. With last year being an odd year due to the pandemic, 2021 will finally see the games return. This edition will feature a brighter take to the silhouette than last year’s edition with a Sunset theme gracing the Swoosh branding along with the heel overlays and the Drew League branded tongue labels. To further the inspiration, a Drew League spell out is included on the ankles while the usual white soles are included down at the bottoms.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Baroque Brown Coming Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal” continue to surface online as it’ll be offered in two iterations. This pair in particular is rendered in an official blend of “Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail.” Flaunting the clean sail hue across its smooth leather underlays, the highlight animal print aesthetic is directed at the suede overlays. Contrasting brown for the Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole tops off the design nicely.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

First Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Turtle’

Nike Sportswear will launch several animal-inspired releases while using the Air Force 1 Low. After showcasing the ‘Milk Stork’ iteration, Nike will also drop this ‘Turtle’ edition. This animal-themed Nike Air Force 1 features a Medium Olive, Coriander, and Cargo Khaki color combination. Going deeper, it features tumbled leather across...
Beauty & Fashionnicekicks.com

Familia & Nike SB Line Up The “First Avenue” Dunk Low

Nike SB has teamed up with Minneapolis-based skateshop Familia back in 2015 for the “Blue Ox” SB Dunk High, and this time it taps into the city’s live music history with the “First Avenue” SB Dunk Low. Paying homage to First Avenue, a historic music venue in the Twin Cities,...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal” Drops this Month

When Nike brought back the Freshwater variation of the Air Griffey Max 1, we should have known there would be bigger plans than just one offering with it being the 25th Anniversary of the shoe. Now, the sneaker is set to feature a “Varsity Royal” colorway for this April. It’s...
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

First Look: Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low

Undefeated is keeping busy as they are set to release yet another collaboration with Nike, this time dropping a special iteration of the Nike Dunk Low. Recently spotted on the foot of co-founder James Bond in the Undefeated x McLaren Indy 500 project video above, the collab is set to release as part of a “Air Force 1 vs Dunk” pack that sees their designs revived on opposing models. The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low shows that is comes dressed in a Canteen and Lemon Frost color scheme. Said to mimic the look of the Air Force 1 Low Canteen from 2006, this collaborative iteration of the model is constructed with a houndstooth-patterned mudguard and eyestays paired up with plain Brown textile on the quarters and toe box. Other details include the thick Brown leather piping, the Yellow Swoosh, the White Five Strike Undefeated logo on the lateral heel and the matching “NIKE” heel tab and midsole atop a Brown rubber outsole.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low Sprite 2021

The Nike LeBron 8 is one of the most popular silhouettes from the LeBron line and the “Sprite” colorway is one of the most loved pairs of the 8. For 2021 Nike has decided to bring back the Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low “Sprite” as today we bring you official images of the 2021 retro. Covered in a Treasure Blue synthetic upper, this LeBron 8 V2 Low is then accented by White and Volt detailing on the Swoosh logos, inner liner, the full-length Air Max midsole, and the rubber outsole. LeBron’s lion logo hits the tongues while his signature gets placed on the heels. Check out official images above and expect a release to take place some time in June for $180. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.
ApparelHypebae

A First Look at Dover Street Market x Nike's Dunk Low Collab

Nike‘s Dunk Low has received a number of makeovers these past few months, including the “Lemon Drop” and “Barely Green” iterations. Now, the silhouette is set to arrive in another colorway in collaboration with Dover Street Market. Unveiled by Instagram sneaker account @woganwodeyang, the kicks feature an all-white look. The...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Low Receives Suede & Corduroy Offering: Photos

When it comes to summer-ready shoes, the Air Jordan 1 Low has always been among some of the best. Fans are always eager to cop this model thanks to the fact that it is a more cost-effective and accessible version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Every single year, there are dozens of colorways that are introduced to the market and for the most part, they all get bought up fairly quickly. It's a shoe that will always have a place in the sneaker world, and Jumpman never seems to disappoint with their offerings.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Are You Waiting for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

The resurgence in popularity of the Dunk silhouette has brought forth notable upcoming collabs, and one of those is this exclusive Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low which is slated to drop this spring/summer. As showcased, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

A Vibrant Blue Hits This Nike SB Blazer Low GT

Grant Taylor’s Nike SB Blazer Low GT has surfaced in a new shade of blue that is great for the spring season. The low top modified Blazer from Nike SB gets covered in an appealing shade of blue all over the upper in a mix of canvas and suede all throughout. For contrast we see the addition of White on the leather Swooshes, the branding on the heel, and the branding on the tongues and insoles. A white rubber sole unit and a gum rubber outsole round out the design details on this Nike SB Blazer Low GT that will be releasing soon for a price tag of $80.
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nike SB & Grant Taylor Dropping A Timeless Blazer Low GT Pro

Nike SB and team rider Grant Taylor introduced the updated Nike SB GT Blazer Low Pro in Summer 2020, and a new material combination is on its way. A cream suede is used on the toebox and lateral quarter panel with smooth white leather instead of a heavy-duty canvas finishing up the rest of the shoe from the midfoot to the heel. Lace and heel overlays also use the same cream suede with a forest green fat belly leather Swoosh on both the medial and lateral sides. A white vulcanized outsole is utilized with a higher foxing tape for durability than the previous GT Blazer and a gum bottom for a classy touch.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

A Mismatched Camo Nike Dunk Low Could Be on the Way

While the Nike Dunk hype has started to plateau ever so slightly, Team Swoosh are continuing to push new colourways with interesting looks. From the colour-crazy ‘Sunset Pulse’ to the recent citrus inspired ‘Lemon Drop’, the current state of Dunks sees Nike want them to be loud eye-catchers. And that’s exactly what can be said about this leaked look at their latest offering.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Brings “Lime Ice” To A Dunk Low For Women

The Nike Dunk Low continues to dominate social media feeds, and its impending roster for the summer is likely to prolong that dominance. For its latest ensemble, Peter Moore’s 36-year-old design has indulged in a cool “Light Soft Pink/Ghost/Lime Ice/White” colorway exclusively for women. Akin to other iteration of the...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “K.O.D. CHA” Will Release Again

Clot and Nike will be back again with yet another collaboration after last month’s return of the “Kiss of Death” Air Max 1, with a new “K.O.D. CHA” edition dedicated to tea. Clot and Nike are back again with yet another rendition of an Air Max 1. Scheduled for a...
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

If you were a fan of the iconic Nike Dunk “Daktari,” then this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Daktari Stripes” is a must-cop for your sneaker collection. Flaunting a bold and vibrant finish that’s perfect for summer, the low-top model flaunts a white leather base while the highlight Daktari zebra print adorns its shaggy suede overlays in tones of light orange and black. Additionally, solid orange Swooshes and embroidered branding on the tongue and heel, followed by a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole solidifies the eye-catching design.