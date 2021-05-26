The Nike Kyrie 4 Low Joins the 2021 “N7” Collection
Joining the N7 2021 collection and celebrating Kyrie’s Native American ancestry, the Nike Kyrie 4 has surfaced in a special native-inspired offering. A fun and interesting fact about Kyrie and his ancestry is that his late mother was a part of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe who dubbed Kyrie, the nickname, “Little Mountain”. To celebrate his Native American blood and his mom’s dedication to her tribe, the NBA star has added his Kyrie 4 Low silhouette to the N7 collection which features a fitting Light Tan upper that’s paired with pink, yellow, and blue detailing with a peach-colored sockliner. A special N7 leather tongue label is placed in while a tan rubber midsole and teal rubber outsole finish off the design.justfreshkicks.com