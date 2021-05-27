Cancel
Howard University renames College of Fine Arts for alum Chadwick Boseman

By Don Parker, WJLA
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WJLA) - Howard University has announced that the recently reestablished College of Fine Arts will be named after award-winning actor and director Chadwick Boseman, a 2000 alumnus. The star of the worldwide blockbuster Black Panther, Boseman also portrayed on screen historic figures Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown.

