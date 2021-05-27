Howard University renames College of Fine Arts for alum Chadwick Boseman

Lance Gross has been tapped to join the upcoming Fox drama Our Kind of People. According to Deadline, Gross has been added to the cast as a series regular. He will play Tyrique Freeman, an attractive man “with an edge, who was born into modest circumstances but made a fortune in construction,” which allows him be accepted in The Bluffs. As previously noted, the series follows Angela Vaughn, a single mother who “risks it all” by moving her family to Martha’s Vineyard with the hopes of taking her natural hair-care line to the next level. Our Kind of People also stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett. A release date has yet to be announced.