WORK IT!: Leg extension

By Chrissy Kadleck The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article• Start seated and wearing ankle weights, if available. Make sure that your hips, knees and ankles form a straight line. • Lift your lower leg until your ankle to your hip form as close to a straight line as possible. • Starting off, aim for 4 sets of 10-12...

