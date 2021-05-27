Diamondbacks squander lead as losing streak hits 10

First off, a bit of a public service announcement: sorry this recap is going up late. It’s not our fault. The Snakepit, and the Gameday Thread, and SBNation as a whole, crapped out around 9:15pm AZ time, about twenty minutes before the game ended. It was a pity, too, because it had not only been a good game but a lovely and lively GDT up to that point, when it was tragically cut short. I really wanted to write this one up and then go to bed relatively early, because I spent last night trying to sleep on airport departure lounge chairs at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and so I’m tired. But I will do my best to wait until the ‘Pit is back up, and post this all before finally sleeping, because I’m virtuous and I’m mighty and this is what I get paid the big bucks to do. Oh, wait....