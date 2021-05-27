Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks squander lead as losing streak hits 10

By Luke Lapinski
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 13 days ago
PHOENIX — It looked like the Arizona Diamondbacks had finally snapped out of this lengthy slump on Wednesday night. It really did. Then the eighth inning happened. Giants outfielder Austin Slater and third baseman Jason Vosler hit back-to-back home runs off D-backs relief pitcher Alex Young as San Francisco rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to edge Arizona 5-4 in front of 8,597 fans at Chase Field. The loss is the D-backs’ 10th in a row, the 13th in their last 14 games and the 19th in their last 22.

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

