Diamondbacks squander lead as losing streak hits 10
PHOENIX — It looked like the Arizona Diamondbacks had finally snapped out of this lengthy slump on Wednesday night. It really did. Then the eighth inning happened. Giants outfielder Austin Slater and third baseman Jason Vosler hit back-to-back home runs off D-backs relief pitcher Alex Young as San Francisco rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to edge Arizona 5-4 in front of 8,597 fans at Chase Field. The loss is the D-backs’ 10th in a row, the 13th in their last 14 games and the 19th in their last 22.arizonasports.com