A man from Utah has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he beat his wife to death on a cruise ship, in what the officials described as a “chilling neglect for human life.”Kenneth Manzanares, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 for killing his 39-year-old wife, Kristy Manzanares, aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship in 2017. The court announced his sentence on Thursday. The couple and their three daughters were on a family trip to Alaska in July 2017, along with a few other relatives, during which the two had an argument. Court documents state that...