A recent leak has indicated that one of the best games for the PlayStation 4 could soon be coming to Sony's PlayStation Now subscription service. Specifically, that game in question is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is one of the most critically and commercially successful RPGs in recent years. Although we likely won't have confirmation for a few more days whether or not the game is officially coming to PS Now, the way in which its addition leaked ahead of time seems to be quite legitimate.