Gunman shoots dead eight at California rail yard
A mechanic at a San Jose, California rail yard has shot dead eight co-workers before taking his own life as police officers arrived on the scene. The gunman, named by officials as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, opened fire at around 6.30am local time at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.www.goqradio.com