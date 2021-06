Coca-Cola Company (The) found using ticker (KO) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 53 with a mean TP of 59.62. With the stocks previous close at 54.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 54.96 and the 200 day moving average is 52.47. The company has a market cap of $233,348m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coca-colacompany.com.