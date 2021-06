PARTNER FEATURE: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has brought huge impacts upon the world economy and people’s lives. Hundreds of millions of people around the world had to be isolated in homes, and people’s original lifestyles were changed completely. There was an explosive growth in the demand for instant and online applications, such as telemedicine, remote working, and distance education, and the data traffic in some application fields even increased by over 50%. This undoubtedly poses higher requirements for the performance and quality of communication networks.