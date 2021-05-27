Cancel
Quadient Recognized as an Overall Leader in Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has been positioned as an overall leader in the 2021 Aspire Leaderboardâ„¢ for Customer Communications Management (CCM) - the fourth year in a row that Quadient has earned the distinction. Additionally, consulting firm Aspire recognized Quadient's Inspire Suite solution as a leader in the Leaderboard's sub-grids for Omnichannel Orchestration, Communication Composition and Business Automation.

www.streetinsider.com
