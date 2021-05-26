Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New 10” cabinet table saw from Grizzly

By Woodshop News Editors
woodshopnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrizzly Industrial presents its new 10” cabinet table saw, model G0941, with a 3-hp motor and more. “Grizzly’s new 10" cabinet table saw has the largest cutting capacity in its size, with 36" of rip capacity and 3-3/16" depth of cut; and it features a digital blade angle readout for dialing in precision bevels with absolute accuracy,” the company said in a statement.

www.woodshopnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Saw#Grizzly Industrial#Blade#Precision Bevels#Belt#Model G0941#Weight#Cutting#Quieter Operation#Absolute Accuracy#Stand#Scale Magnifiers#Company
Related
Designlumberjocks.com

Record Cabinet

Sapele cabinet plane clamps tried and true planer finishing mid century. It’s something all the cool kids have now I guess. Believe it or not went into a book store and they had a very large record section….I just don’t remember them costing $35-$45 way back then!. Looks good. What...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

PORTER Releases a Full Wardrobe Cabinet Made From TANKER Material

Part of its new IRON BLUE TANKER series, PORTER has just released a new home accessory that’s sure to surprise you. Taking its iconic 3-layer fabric from its bags, PORTER has created a full wardrobe cabinet using its new IRON BLUE material for the exterior. Weighing 55 pounds and sized at 40” x 70” x 15,” the storage cabinet features a steel frame body, a solid hanger bar, four wooden shelves, and four plastic boxes for organizing and storing small items and accessories like sneakers and folded shirts. There are also zippered pockets and metal rings at the side for additional functionality.
Designlumberjocks.com

Frames from cherry left over from table

It is always nice to have some extra supplies following a big project. Our kitchen table build was a big project and I ended up with some cherry leftover. I’ve used some to make trivets and and decided that frames would make for good gifts. We are keeping just the one – the others were for a Mother’s Day gift (table top standing one in 1st picture, with closeup in #2 and#3), a baby gift (largest one in 1st and 4th pictures, still need to ship that one), and a retirement gift (smaller one with great grain in 1st picture and 4th) The last one is for in our kitchen. My husband requested that one by the kitchen table since the table was the reason we purchased the cherry in the first place! Finished with GF High Performance. This was my first time working with cherry and I have found it to be pretty easy to work with. Have a couple graduation gifts to get started so may be a few more cherry frames (or mahogany…or hickory…). Haha…so many options!
JobsOrlando Sentinel

How to use a table saw for woodworking at home

For even the most creative home woodworkers, power tools can be intimidating. Not only are they sometimes complicated to use, but they can also cause great harm if not used properly. Table saws definitely fall into this category, but they can be a great first power tool for DIYers. But...
Interior Designhomecrux.com

These Colorful Table Lamps from ARRANGE Studio Emit a Retro Vibe

Lamps play an important role in interior design since they not only serve decorative purpose but fulfill functional needs as well. If you are wanting to retro-style your home, these unique Paradise table lamps from South Africa-based ARRANGE Studio may be worthy contenders. These colorful table lamps sport vibrant color combinations that can help you infuse art décor style ambiance into your home.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
JobsAllentown Morning Call

How to use a table saw for woodworking at home

For even the most creative home woodworkers, power tools can be intimidating. Not only are they sometimes complicated to use, but they can also cause great harm if not used properly. Table saws definitely fall into this category, but they can be a great first power tool for DIYers. But...
JobsHartford Courant

How to use a table saw for woodworking at home

For even the most creative home woodworkers, power tools can be intimidating. Not only are they sometimes complicated to use, but they can also cause great harm if not used properly. Table saws definitely fall into this category, but they can be a great first power tool for DIYers. But...