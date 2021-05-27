Cancel
Michigan City, IN

Leadership La Porte County graduates its 37th adult class

 14 days ago

Leadership La Porte County honored its adult class at a recent luncheon held at Blue Chip Casino & Hotel in Michigan City. Seventeen community members were recognized at the event for completing the program: Paul Adams, Kayla Banks, Daphne Bechrakis, Brandon Cernel, Jennifer Covin, Katherine Dermody, Dakota Euler, Daniel Hogan, Rebecca Hurni, Tami Para, Krista Parks, Brett Swanson, Angel Vega, Jessica Wakefield, Shannon Walker, Annette Williams, and Ashley Wright.

