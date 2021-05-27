CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris Monti Band Saturday — Nick-A-Nee’s

By Beth Comery
providencedailydose.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article[In case of rain, the party moves indoors.] Let’s start looking forward to the weekend. The Chris Monti Band will be performing outside at Nick-A-Nee’s this Saturday night. Not only is this the ideal music for kicking off the...

providencedailydose.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”. McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.
MUSIC
Kingsport Times-News

Tune Town Old Time String Band to return to Carter Fold Saturday

HILTONS — If you have a hankering for flatfooting to old-time bluegrass music, head over to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The concert venue in Hiltons will feature the Tune Town Old Time String Band with Dr. Mark Handy on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The band has...
HILTONS, VA
imdb.com

See This Coldplay Tribute Singer's Spot-On Chris Martin Impression on Clash of the Cover Bands

Don't be fooled by this exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's premiere of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands: That's not Coldplay performing on stage. It's actually a cover band of the famous British rock group, and judging by the performance in the above clip, it's safe to say they've got both the look and sound down—a must if they want to stand a chance in the competition to win a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Aptly titled Fix You, the tribute band regularly performs to live audiences around the world, covering one Coldplay classic after the other. For their Clash of the Cover Bands debut, Fix...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Dusty Springfield
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Martha Reeves
Rolling Stone

A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR
Upworthy

Guy's acoustic 'God Only Knows' cover is so good, The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson praised it

Adam Barrett has been steadily building a fan base on YouTube with his acoustic guitar covers of iconic songs from musicians and bands like The Beatles, The Cure and Oasis. Last year, Barrett uploaded a cover of The Beach Boys song "God Only Knows," from their iconic "Pet Sounds" album. It's a song so good that Paul McCartney once called it the "greatest song ever written" and has repeatedly praised it over the years , including in 2007 when he performed the song live with Wilson.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#West African#Calypso#Afro#Rock And Roll Boogie
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
MUSIC
thecitymenus.com

Dan Tyminski Band Closes out 2021 Amp Concert Series Saturday

Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Dan Tyminski, wraps up the Amp at Adamson Square’s 2021 concert series with his proprietary blend of bluegrass, country and pop, this Saturday night. Throughout his 30-plus-year career, Dan Tyminski has left a mark in every genre of modern music. He is the singing voice of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Elton John Stirs a Quarantine Stew With Famous Duet Partners on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’: Album Review

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity. Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
MUSIC
The Independent

Coldplay: Chris Martin announces band will make just three more albums

Chris Martin has revealed how many more albums Coldplay will record. The British group are set to release their ninth record, Music of the Spheres, this Friday (15 October).However, Martin has now told Absolute Radio host Andy Bush that they are planning on recording just three more albums.“I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums,” the musician said, adding: “This is not a joke. This is true.”He continued: “I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together. So, I...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy