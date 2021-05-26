Blue Spruce changes chisels
Blue Spruce Toolworks has announced a significant change in the manufacturing of its Optima chisels, which now featured flattened backs. “Every book on sharpening starts with pages and pages of instruction on how to flatten the back of your chisel. The authors devote so much attention to the subject because chisels don’t arrive ready to use or even with a reasonably flat back, until now,” Rich Hummel, president of Blue Spruce Toolworks, said in a statement.www.woodshopnews.com