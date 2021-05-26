Blue Spruce changes chisels

Because style doesn’t take a vacation. Summer and cars are the perfect pairing. Our cars serve us year round but in the summer we pack up and head off for extended trips to the beach, to the mountains, and to see relatives. All of the sudden our cars aren’t “the school drop off express.” Maybe we head out on a ladies trip and splurge on a convertible rental. Whatever the occasion, don’t sacrifice style; with the right wardrobe and accessories, you can look as good as the car you’re zipping around in.