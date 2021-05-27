Can you play Knockout City in split screen?

When you pick up a special ball in Knockout City, you are looking to have a true weapon in your hands. A dodgeball that can completely change the course of a battle if used right. Something that makes you a force to be reckoned with. That is definitely the case if you are playing with a Cage Ball. As you might expect from its name, this ball looks a lot like a cage but also has police siren lights around the side of it. Here is how you can effectively use the Cage Ball in Knockout City.