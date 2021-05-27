Invest Southwest Announces 2021 Venture Madness Event, Opens Competition to Companies Nationwide

Based in Silicon Valley, AgFunder is one of the most active foodtech and agtech VCs globally, investing in the next generation of iconic foodtech and agtech startups. We have $50 million in AUM and are currently raising our fourth fund, which will be our biggest yet. We also publish AFN and a lot of research reports. We invest in important and impactful themes like decarbonization, food as medicine, health and nutrition, alternative protein, novel foods, supply chain digitization, sustainability, indoor agriculture, automation, and more.