Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Small Step For Man secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moon Ball in Knockout City is one of the more interesting special balls you can come across in the game. While it doesn’t blow people up like the Bomb Ball or trap people like the Cage Ball, it helps improve your jump and make sure enemies cannot recover themselves after taking a hit. The Moon Ball can also earn you a secret achievement or trophy if you know what to do with it. Here is how to earn the One Small Step For Man secret achievement/trophy in Knockout City.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Small Step#Robot#Matchmaking#Respawn#Fly#Guide#Top Secret#Go Game#Ground Game#The Secret#Hideout#Knockout City#The Game#Bomb Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Knockout City Review

We've already waxed lyrical about Knockout City, but it's a message worth repeating: this is a fantastic online multiplayer title. This dodge-brawler, a game where deathmatches are played with rubber balls instead of bullets, features some of the most addictive and satisfying multiplayer action since Rocket League. We've been having an absolute blast getting to grips with this unique multiplayer experience.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use the Moon Ball in Knockout City

When playing an only online multiplayer game, you want as many game-changing tools at your disposal as possible. In Knockout City, those tools take the form of the special balls available among the normal red dodgeballs you will find throughout the arena. Let’s look at the Moon Ball and how you can effectively use it in Knockout City.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Toy Story 3 Trophy Guide

Based off of the named movie, play through the story and gather any collectibles and level specific trophies along the way. None of these trophies are missable as there is a level select feature, plus each level with tell you how many collectibles you got and what you're missing. Stage...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Dungeon Hunter: Alliance Trophy Guide

Yes, its true. Someone bothered to write a guide for this game 10 years after the game launched. Multiplayer is mostly dead and this game wasn't super popular to begin with. This guide is written with that perspective in mind. It explains the context of multiplayer trophies in the current environment. If things go well, you can have all the multiplayer trophies done in less than 30 minutes of playtime. However, you will likely spend a couple of days outside of the game trying to arrange multiplayer sessions and doing things like waking up early on the weekends in America to play with people who are playing in the evening in Europe to get this platinum done.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you play Knockout City in split screen?

While online multiplayer gaming has taken over the gaming industry over the last decade and a half, there has been an interesting lack of the norm for multiplayer gaming. Split screen multiplayer has largely fallen by the side, even with so many games focusing solely on the experience of playing the experience with a friend. Knockout City has been really forward about supporting cross-play and cross-progression, so how does this title handle the split screen issue?
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Fake Throw in Knockout City

Learning to fake throw in Knockout City is crucial against good players who know how to dodge or catch an incoming ball. Knockout City may be simple on paper: a battle royale dodgeball game. But it couldn't be further from the truth. Velan Studios has done an excellent job at creating difficulty and style to a simple concept. Players have multiple ways to outthink their opponents and fake throwing is one of them.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Knockout City have crossplay voice chat?

Ever since multiplayer games started taking over the gaming space, tons of features have popped up to make the experience better. Of those features, about the most barebones one to be included is the ability to communicate with your teammates. Now that cross-play is becoming more prevalent, it is even more of an essential factor to figure since chatting with your teammates from one platform to another in a party system is impossible at this time. Knockout City is the latest multiplayer-only game to feature cross-play, so can you talk with your teammates in-game from other platforms?
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Returnal Trophies Guide

In Returnal, the new exclusive Playstation 5 title developed by Housemarque, you will play the role of a woman named Selene who, in breach of an order received from her superiors, will land on a planet named Atropos. As you will soon discover, the planet populates many creatures. Believe me, they are as bizarre as they are aggressive. The game of the new Sony console offers 31 trophies, including 18 bronze, 5 silver, 7 gold, and the inevitable platinum trophy. Here is my Returnal trophies guide!
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Woodle Tree 2 Deluxe+ Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Complete the Game and Have Fun (10 Hours) This is your traditional collect-a-thon in a 3D open world. You'll have no trouble at all with any enemies as they're extremely slow and predicable and most die in only 3 hits. There's unlimited lives and your health regenerates after a few seconds.
Technologygamerevolution.com

Knockout City Ranks: All ranked divisions list

Knockout City features ranked online matches in which users can prove their competitive mettle. Climbing through the divisions in league play can be a daunting task, though it gets a little easier when players know what they’re aiming for. So, here are all the Knockout City ranks that players need to achieve in order to reach the highest division and max level.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Knockout City is now free-to-play but with a catch

Knockout City, Velan Studios’ latest game that pits players against one another in a bombastic dodgeball game, has recently ended its launch trial. Since its release, the game garnered millions of players across platforms. The game is currently available on EA Play for all platforms and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Minecraft Dungeons - Hidden Depths DLC Trophy Guide

You've almost certainly beaten the main game numerous times by now, but once you've beaten the Arch-Illager twice and unlocked Apocalypse difficulty, you're ready to start the DLC!. To access this DLC, interact with the map at your base camp and navigate to the "Island Realms" section by pressing. ....
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Knockout City: How to turn off cross play

Knowing how to turn off crossplay in Knockout City is for those who just want to play against those on their system of choice. After all, some may think PC players would be at a distinct advantage or others may not want to play with Switch players for some reason. Here’s how to turn off Knockout City cross play.
Video GamesComicBook

Knockout City Update Adjusts Penalties for Quitters

Competitive online games typically make their penalties for leavers and quitters harsher to make sure people don’t purposefully exit games early, but Knockout City has done the opposite in the game’s latest update. Knockout City developer Velan Studios and publisher Electronic Arts announced this week an update for the game that softened the penalties levies against people who’ve quit matches in an effort to get people back into their matches quicker than before.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Necromunda Hired Gun: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Necromunda Hired Gun is a spin-off based on the Warhammer 40,000 series. Here’s how you can unlock all of its trophies and achievements. The game is being developed by Streum On Studio and will be published by Focus Home Interactive. It is a fast-paced first-person shooter allowing its players to not only enjoyed the Warhammer 40,000 universe but also play through endless weapons and augmentations, fight alongside a loyal cyber dog, and upgrade their character.