Ever heard of Alessia Vernazza? Chances are you have. A talented Model, Youtuber, Influencer, and rising Actress, you’ll be seeing her face everywhere pretty soon. Born in London, England, Alessia, at a young age, knew that one day she wanted to be a recognizable face. When she was only nine years old, she was accepted into the Royal Ballet School and danced on the Royal Opera House stage in the 2010 production of “Cinderella” and the 2012 production of “The Tales of Beatrix Potter”.