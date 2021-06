Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins will play Game 1 of their 4-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO, on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Twins are heading to the plate looking to rebound on their 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles during their last game. Randy Dobnak allowed 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 3 over 5.2 innings in the losing effort, falling to a 1-5 record on the year. Minnesota is currently in last place at 22-33 in the American League Central Division.