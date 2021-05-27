Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Future Prospects: Underclassmen standouts from last weekend in Dallas

By Eric Bossi
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Over the weekend, 247Sports covered the events in Dallas thoroughly. With official visits starting in the month of June, though, the focus of coverage was on players from the class of 2022 and where they’ll be taking visits. After a few days of letting things sink in, 247Sports Director of Basketball Eric Bossi takes a look at a few of the underclassmen, like 2023 top 20 player Ja'Kobe Walter, that he didn’t get to write about over the course of the weekend who are on the radar of college programs and deserving of some mention due to their play in the Circuit League event at Drive Nation.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Memphis, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyger Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underclassmen#Nba#He Got Game#Go Game#Bryant College#Nba#End Game#Circuit League#Drive Nation#Trae Young Elite 16#Baylor#Smu#Texas A M#Wichita State#Pg#The Point Guard#Pf Sf#E1t1 16#Lsu#Virginia Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
MLBcoloradopols.com

Jazz Chisholm: Future Marlins Standout?

But a few things still need to happen. “But we’re still on track for July 6 in New York,” Zaslow added. “But we’re not doing anything until at least July 20. Things can change, right now everybody is in a rush. The television revenues are key to survival and falling down to the Championship would be disastrous to the club itself and the Chairman’s partnership with his Asian Airline companies, whose name can be found has QPR’s shirt sponsor. These are both games which are played with an oblong ball that each team is trying to advance the ball through running or passing to the other teams end zone. Team of wildcats comprises of very talented and fully trained players and coaches. He also expects some boys soccer players to join his group in blue. The stars of the Soccer society as well as club managers who are among investors are going to take advantages of the relief from tax that has been offered to them by a scheme for the redevelopment of a warehouse in Birmingham, that is being backed by the government. “If they take place outdoors, if they involve children, who are less likely to suffer the most severe effects.
Basketballphenomhoopreport.com

Player Standouts from Day 3 of Phenom Memorial Day Classic

2024 Will Ricketts (CC Elite White) Will came out absolutely on fire at 8 am to start Sunday off. Knocked down 7 threes in the win over HoopKlip! Did an excellent job of spotting up, getting his feet set, and was able to stay in rhythm easily as his teammates kicked the ball out to him over and over. Every shot had really good rotation on it.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson standout opens up about struggles from a season-ending injury

A former Clemson standout says he will be ready to go when the 2021 football season begins in a few months. D.J. Reader, who played for the Tigers from 2012-’15, signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in March of 2020. The defensive tackle played in five games before a quad injury at Baltimore sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Basketballphenomhoopreport.com

Dawkins’ Championship Sunday Standouts from Phenom MC

6’3 2022 Evan Smith (ACE Elite 17U) Evan has performed like a high-level guard all weekend, distributing and scoring at a balanced pace. He’s starting to create with less dribbles than before. This is one player that’s in a prime position to lead coming into this high school season, and his recruitment will likely benefit.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

8 Under The Radar Standouts From OTA Practice

FRISCO, Texas — The second day of OTAs was open to the media and it was executed with tempo and rhythm. Regimented and detailed are two more words that come to mind, as well. Each airhorn and whistle blow had its place and sprinkled in amongst this group of 90 players are quite a few guys trying to find a place on the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
College Sportsd1baseball.com

The Scouting Trail: More Prospects from the BIG and SEC

After a Junior College District tournament near Chicago on Thursday I headed south to Bloomington (Ind.) where the Hoosiers were hosting Nebraska and Ohio State for a double round robin. With a handful of potential top three round selections, it was the perfect Midwest destination to settle in for a couple of days.
New Haven, CTConnecticut Post

Underclassmen lead O'Brien Tech to CTC softball crown

NEW HAVEN — Sue Schryver has waited for a long time to have as complete a pitcher-catcher combination that she has had in 2021. The O’Brien Tech softball team has that proverbial strength up the middle that any softball team needs to succeed. And the Condors seemingly have that for years to come.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jauan Jennings is an Early Standout from OTAs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If it didn't have to do with an injury or a quarterback, you probably didn't hear about it during 49ers OTAs. But there's one young player who has completely transformed himself from a year ago. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is the early standout of the 49ers spring training program. He looks slim, ...Continue reading.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball prospect watch: Kansas City's infield of the future

Precocious rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made quite the Spring Training impression when he smacked three home runs and scored 10 runs in 14 games while dazzling defensively. Then, much to the dismay of eager fantasy baseball managers, he did not make the Kansas City Royals. How rude! Witt is currently plying his trade at Double-A Northwest Arkansas -- and he's not exactly thriving. The son of the former big-league pitcher is hitting .227 with three home runs and six stolen bases over 18 games and 86 plate appearances.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Standouts from FBU's two-day camp in Las Vegas

Football Univeristy held a two-day camp last weekend in Las Vegas where high school and middle school prospects went through position-specific drills and received NFL-level coaching. 247Sports has some top performers after consulting the FBU staff. Gatorade "G" Award Winners. ATH Ali Gbaja-Biamila – Gbaja-Biamila has strong bloodlines as his...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Taylor: Mississippi State just feels like home

In August of 2020, St Paul's offensive lineman Lucas Taylor made his commitment to Coach Ed Orgeron and LSU. Despite his pledge to the Bayou Bengals, the three-star stand out maintained a relationship with Mississippi State. A native of Mississippi, Taylor simply took a liking to Bulldog offensive line coach Mason Miller. The second-year Bulldog blocking boss used that relationship to keep his foot in the door in case anything changed with Lucas and his college decision.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks need more from Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 3 to the LA Clippers 118-108 in front of a rocking American Airlines Center crowd. They had over 17,700 fans in attendance in what was the largest crowd either team had seen since the pandemic halted play in March 2020.
Basketballphenomhoopreport.com

Galvani’s Standouts from Day 2 at Phenom MDC

2022 6’7 Jeremy Dixon (Team EAT 17u) Ultimate team-first player! Aggressive and physical wing who is explosive in the open court. Did a good job of rebounding the ball and was able to go coast to coast on multiple occasions. Jeremy is a 3 level scorer and while he has a knack for scoring the ball, he did a great job of finding his open teammates. Good use of both hands at the rim. An exciting player to watch.
NHLchatsports.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Rick Bowness Is Bullish On The Stars’ Future

It’s barely June, and it’s already been a long offseason for the Dallas Stars. It’s given their fans plenty of time to think about what might have been if the team had ever been completely healthy – but also a tantalizing idea of how they will look this October. Stars...