Future Prospects: Underclassmen standouts from last weekend in Dallas
DALLAS – Over the weekend, 247Sports covered the events in Dallas thoroughly. With official visits starting in the month of June, though, the focus of coverage was on players from the class of 2022 and where they’ll be taking visits. After a few days of letting things sink in, 247Sports Director of Basketball Eric Bossi takes a look at a few of the underclassmen, like 2023 top 20 player Ja'Kobe Walter, that he didn’t get to write about over the course of the weekend who are on the radar of college programs and deserving of some mention due to their play in the Circuit League event at Drive Nation.247sports.com