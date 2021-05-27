Cancel
College Sports

Vanderbilt walks off Ole Miss to advance in SEC Tournament

By Robbie Weinstein
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother appearance in the SEC Tournament, another walk-off for Vanderbilt. The No. 4 seed Commodores started their run in Hoover, Ala., in the same way that they ended it back in 2019 — with a walk-off hit to beat Ole Miss. Dominic Keegan hit a single to right field to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. in the ninth inning as the 'Dores beat Ole Miss 5-4, advancing into the winner's bracket with a game against No. 1 seed Arkansas on Thursday.

