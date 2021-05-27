Church ablaze in Los Angeles as fire season starts early

Hand lighting candle at church Leon Wu/Unsplash

Shortly after 8 am on Wednesday a church fire was reported at W 61st Street and S Main Street in South Los Angeles.

Firefighters reported to the structure fire. They found that trash was burning near the back of the church.

Firefighters advised that a one-story house that extends to the church is involved, though the fire was confined to the rear of the church. They updated the address to 6108 Main St.

Fifteen minutes later, firefighters updated their report to say that the fire was burning in the attic of the church.

The fire remained confined to the church and did not spread to either of the two structures connected to the church.

Video from Citizen App users showed heavy smoke pouring from the church fire and fire trucks at the scene.

According to an update from the LAFD, primary and secondary searches were completed with no occupants located and no injuries reported.

Around 9 am, firefighters stated that most of the fire was extinguished.

Fires in Los Angeles

According to Cal Fire, there have been 2,615 major fires in the state and zero fatalities.

There have been five major fires so far this year: the WeeVill fire on May 20, the Palisades fire on May 14, the Pine fire on May 12, the North fire on April 28, and the Towsley fire on January 19 of this year. It appears the fire season is picking up.

The fire season in California usually starts in summer and extends through the fall, according to The Guardian. However, the state is now suffering from drought conditions.