Things Organized Neatly: A Road Trip Creative Kit
SC here. Whether it’s an alpine start or car camping overnight, I always lay out my clothes, gear, etc., to make sure I’m not forgetting anything and to weed out extraneous stuff. It’s a pretty standard part of the process, I know, but it’s really enjoyable, too. Also, I’m a sucker for Things Organized Neatly, EDC photos, and expedition packing shots from fellow travelers. I’m fascinated by other people’s choices and often learn from them, and these kinds of photos are pure catnip for me.www.adventure-journal.com