Class of 2021 told that life's path is not a straight line,

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board of Directors recently welcomed two new members, Garret Falcone and Christopher Parry, DO, FACOS. Falcone recently retired after nine years as executive director of the Heron Point Retirement Community in Chestertown. He had previously served as vice chair of the Maryland Health Care Commission and was a member of the MHCC’s Rural Health Group. Falcone also formerly served as board chair for the Lifespan Senior Network, which is the largest senior care provider association in the Mid-Atlantic and represents more than 250 senior care provider organizations in Maryland, and was honored with the Lifespan Senior Network’s Chairman’s Award. His previous board memberships include the Hudson Valley Lung Association and Catholic Home Health Services in New York. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Falcone served in Korea and Vietnam.