Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chestertown, MD

Class of 2021 told that life's path is not a straight line,

By TRISH McGEE pmcgee@thekentcountynews.com
myeasternshoremd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERTOWN — Cautiously emerging from a pandemic-driven shutdown that began last March, Washington College returned to an in-person commencement Saturday. It was familiar, and yet it was different. There were no faculty or board members, students were socially distanced from one another and many of them wore face masks, and...

www.myeasternshoremd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington College#Domestic Abuse#Straight Line#College Students#Graduate Students#Graduate School#Graduate College#College Graduates#The One Love Foundation#Paris Young#Random House#Mfa#Path#Dreams#Academic Pursuits#Personal Experience#Campus Culture#Relationship#Athletic Competitions#Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Schools expand summer programs

ROCK HALL — Learning does not have to end over the summer for local students with the traditional last day of school in June. Kent County Public Schools has expanded its summer offerings this year to help bridge learning gaps and mitigate the challenges of a year in which students spent much of the time participating in classes from home.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: The mental health effects of the Pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WBAL-TV has launched a major public awareness campaign called "Maryland Peace of Mind," which is aimed at helping us normalize conversations around mental health. We welcome Dr. Jill Rachbeisel, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, to talk about mental health effects of the pandemic.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Flags for Heroes project honors community and country

CHESTERTOWN — Motorists passing the intersection of state Route 213 at state Route 291 may find themselves humming “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”. A field of American flags is on display on property owned by Washington College now through May 31 in conjunction with the college's commencement and Memorial Day weekend.
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Sumner exhibit documents history of lynchings

CHESTERTOWN — Sumner Hall is currently presenting an exhibit documenting the "History of Racial Terror Lynchings in Maryland" in the window of the Historical Society of Kent County's Bordley History Center. The Bordley History Center is located at 301 High St., Chestertown. Between 1882 and 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in...
Maryland Statechestertownspy.org

History of Racial Terror Lynchings in Maryland Exhibit at Sumner Hall

Sumner Hall is pleased to present an exhibit that documents the History of Racial Terror Lynchings in Maryland in the window of the Historical Society of Kent County, 301 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland. Between 1882 and 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States with 34 of these taking place...
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

KCPS thanks learning hubs

ROCK HALL — The monthly Golden Anchor Award given out by Kent County Public Schools went this month to the churches and organizations that helped students and families through the pandemic by offering community learning hubs. The awards, given to those who embody the school system's mission of being "anchored...
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

KIHS Bands Spring Performance 5 12 2021

First performance of the Kent Island High School Band under the direction of Kim Mogensen. Our videos are also available on QACTV - Atlantic Broadband Cable channel 7 and also available at http://qactv.com. Please consider visiting our website: http://qacps.org. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QACPublicSchools/. Parents visit and take advantage of...
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

Moving Forward with John Queen

John Queen says the pandemic hasn’t slowed down efforts by the Chestertown Unites Against Racism initiative from moving the community’s 16-month plan forward. The Spy met with the Bayside HOYAs co-founder and Equity Advisory Committee Chair last week to find out about some of the events coming up. On Saturday...
Kent County, MDchestertownspy.org

Garret Falcone, Dr. Christopher Parry Named to UM Shore Regional Health Board

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board of Directors recently welcomed two new members, Garret Falcone and Christopher Parry, DO, FACOS. Falcone recently retired after nine years as executive director of the Heron Point Retirement Community in Chestertown. He had previously served as vice chair of the Maryland Health Care Commission and was a member of the MHCC’s Rural Health Group. Falcone also formerly served as board chair for the Lifespan Senior Network, which is the largest senior care provider association in the Mid-Atlantic and represents more than 250 senior care provider organizations in Maryland, and was honored with the Lifespan Senior Network’s Chairman’s Award. His previous board memberships include the Hudson Valley Lung Association and Catholic Home Health Services in New York. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Falcone served in Korea and Vietnam.
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Partnerships preserve history through Chesapeake Heartland project

CHESTERTOWN — Wills. Photos. Awards. Yearbooks. Home movies. Military papers. All of these items record a person’s family history, and the Chesapeake Heartland Project wants to help tell those stories. Chesapeake Heartland is a collaborative project between the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the C.V. Starr...
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Washington field hockey team saluted for academic achievement

CHESTERTOWN — Thirteen members of Washington College's field hockey team have qualified for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Academic Squad, including six who also are Scholars of Distinction. Plus, for the 10th year in a row, Washington has received an Academic Team Award for having a composite...
Kent County, MDtalbotspy.org

Darius Johnson Selected as Executive Director of Kent Attainable Housing

Lani Seikaly, President, Kent Attainable Housing, has announced the selection of Darius Johnson as its first Executive Director. “The Board of Directors felt Johnson’s prior leadership experiences, innovative problem solving skills, demonstrated ability to form partnerships, and passion for making homeownership an equitable opportunity and a strategy to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty all made him the perfect executive director for Kent Attainable Housing.”