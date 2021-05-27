Travel Beyond Texas – Spend a Weekend in Chicago

Friday – Once you’ve landed and settled in to the Windy City, head to the West Loop neighborhood. Here you will find the awesomely instagrammable WNDR Museum. Chicago’s first immersive experience, the museum is constantly changing, adding new ways to experience art and technology. It currently includes Chicago’s first-ever Infinity Mirror Room by iconic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. But that’s not all! Even the bathroom is an experience at this stimulating and entertaining spot. Pro tip – push the button (even though it says not to).