Adelanto, CA

Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Water Overturned On Hwy 395

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADELANTO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 Wednesday afternoon. The roll-over crash was reported about 12:19pm, Wednesday May 26, 2021, on Hwy 395 just north of Torosa Road. The pickup was reported to be a white Nissan Titan pickup truck pulling a utility trailer full of water container tanks. Debris from the trailer and water tanks spread across all the traffic lanes at one point according to CHP.

paininthepass.info
