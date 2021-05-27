Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Water Overturned On Hwy 395

ADELANTO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 Wednesday afternoon. The roll-over crash was reported about 12:19pm, Wednesday May 26, 2021, on Hwy 395 just north of Torosa Road. The pickup was reported to be a white Nissan Titan pickup truck pulling a utility trailer full of water container tanks. Debris from the trailer and water tanks spread across all the traffic lanes at one point according to CHP.