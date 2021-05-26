For every step of the creative process, the new SanDisk Professional portfolio has you covered

This tri-band triple node beast promises to deliver everything you've ever wanted — and then some — for a price that's sure to make your eyes water. While I had some initial configuration issues while migrating my home's devices to the new router, a reboot and some topology adjustments brought me straight into the future with some crazy fast wireless speeds. As the name suggests, the Atlas Max 6E is designed to provide the fastest wi-fi to every single corner of your home and deliver peak speeds to every wireless device in your home.