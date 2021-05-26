For every step of the creative process, the new SanDisk Professional portfolio has you covered
Professionals and content creators have a new resource to turn to for their storage needs, and it stems from a trustworthy heritage. The new SanDisk ProfessionalTM brand, under the umbrella of Western Digital®, is bringing a new line of premium and high-performance storage mediums and interfaces to make storing, transferring, and preserving everything from your work documents to your life's work a speedy and effortless process.