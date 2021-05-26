newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

For every step of the creative process, the new SanDisk Professional portfolio has you covered

By Sponsored
digitalcameraworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessionals and content creators have a new resource to turn to for their storage needs, and it stems from a trustworthy heritage. The new SanDisk ProfessionalTM brand, under the umbrella of Western Digital®, is bringing a new line of premium and high-performance storage mediums and interfaces to make storing, transferring, and preserving everything from your work documents to your life’s work a speedy and effortless process.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandisk#Creative Process#Megabyte#Creative Solutions#Digital Content#Content Brand#Sandisk Professional#Superspeed#Cfast#Cfexpress#Red Mini Mag#Tb#The G Raidtm 2#The G Raid Shuttle 4#G Raid Shuttle#Usb Power Delivery#Western Digital#Modular Storage Solutions#Reliable Storage Mediums#Product Specifications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
ComputersCNET

WD Black SSD for Xbox and PS5, plus new SanDisk Professional line, drive into 2021

At its annual storage launchapalooza, Western Digital on Wednesday announced several new products in its gaming-focused WD Black line as well as a new brand, SanDisk Professional, which will house its G Technology drives, launching with several new products. Notably, for those of us dearly missing an updated model of the Lexar Professional Workflow HR1 card-reader hub, WD gifts us with a modern model of its own.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

WD debuts D30 Game Drive, SN750 SE SSD, SanDisk Professional

Storage giant WD is expanding its enthusiast-focussed Black line by adding the portable D30 Game Drive SSD and SN750 SE PCIe NVMe M.2 drive. Let's take each in turn. Starting off with the D30, it's primarily designed for console users who need to off-load games to external storage once, say, the PS5 or Xbox One Series X storage is full, which can happen alarmingly quickly.
TechnologyApple Insider

Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional storage solutions

Western Digital has launched a number of new storage solutions aimed at professionals and content creators under the refreshed SanDisk Professional branding. The new SanDisk Professional branding builds on the company's existing SanDisk and G-Technology brands -- and will replace the latter brand. New products include 16 premium storage solutions aimed at professional content creators and enterprise users.
Technologyredsharknews.com

G-Technology has been rebranded as SanDisk Professional

In a surprise announcement, Western Digital has announced that its G-Technology brand will now become known as SanDisk Professional. Perhaps it isn’t that surprising that the move has happened. Google often gave me search results for electric vacuum cleaners when anything similar to G-Tech was searched for. And although SanDisk is not currently a brand you’d normally associate with top tier professional SSD and HDD storage this is about to change.
Video Gamesausdroid.net

WD Gaming and Sandisk professional storage options get an update

It doesn’t really matter if you’re into PCs, game consoles or photography and videography, the odds are you’ve used a WD and/or Sandisk product. Given their footing in all things storage, it’s an exciting time when a new batch of hardware is released. WD Delivers for Gamers. Starting with the...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Veeam bolsters portfolio to cover emerging workloads

Veeam has added support for backups of Kubernetes workloads and virtual machines based on Red Hat Virtualisation (RHV) as it expands its data protection capabilities to cover emerging workloads. The company’s Kubernetes backup capability came by way of its acquisition of Kasten, a Kubernetes backup software provider whose K10 product...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Computersenterprisetalk.com

Marvell Introduces Bravera SSD Controllers To Address Bandwidth Storage

Marvell Introduces Bravera SSD Controllers to Enable the Highest Performing Data Center Flash Storage Solutions. Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced its new Bravera™ SC5 controller family, bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features to address ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. The massive amount of data to be processed in cloud data centers is driving demand for faster and higher bandwidth storage in these environments.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Linksys Atlas Max 6E review: Every device, corner, and frequency covered

This tri-band triple node beast promises to deliver everything you've ever wanted — and then some — for a price that's sure to make your eyes water. While I had some initial configuration issues while migrating my home's devices to the new router, a reboot and some topology adjustments brought me straight into the future with some crazy fast wireless speeds. As the name suggests, the Atlas Max 6E is designed to provide the fastest wi-fi to every single corner of your home and deliver peak speeds to every wireless device in your home.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Wondershare Recoverit Released Version 9.6 to Support Apple Chipsets

Wondershare Recoverit has recently released its latest version 9.6, which is compatible with Apple’s M1 SoC and T2 Security chips. Wondershare Recoverit (https://recoverit.wondershare.com) has recently announced the release of its latest version 9.6 for Mac. The application will now support Mac devices running on the latest Apple M1 Chipset and the T2 Security Chip. This will improve the overall data recovery performance of the Mac application and will make it compatible with all the latest Mac models.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Running Linux graphical user interface programmes in Windows 10

The Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI. (WSLg) was officially released at the Microsoft Build 2021 conference and comes with Windows 10 Insider build 21364 or later. WSLg can launch Linux GUI apps by utilizing the Wayland server to display the apps in Windows 10. Windows 10 preview builds can now...
Computersesuperseller.com

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Windows 10 Home in S Mode with Office 365 Personal…

Style:14″ HD Non-Touch Screen | Capacity:4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC | Color:Royal Blue. Designed for the always connected life, this nimble laptop lets you easily shift from homework workhorse to streaming your favorite shows. With its portable design, long battery life, and powerful Wi-Fi antenna, it delivers the essential productivity and features you want, without ever slowing you down.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best Free CRM Software for Windows 10

There is nothing more lucrative, if you are starting a business than getting Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software. This way you, handling managing clients and doing daily chores will be more efficient. There are a ton of good CRM Software but most of them are paid. Therefore, we have accumulated a list of some of the best free CRM Software for Windows 10.
Computersausdroid.net

Acer Swift X offers performance, portability and functionality in an increasingly mobile world

As our world changes, the tech we carry too needs to evolve. Acer has announced its latest efforts in keeping us online, connected and mobile in the Swift X laptop. Driven by AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series Mobile Processors and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU it’s not lacking performance punch. But to be able to do that and deliver around 17 hours of battery life is exceptional.