‘Something out of a fantasy’; New sitcom ‘Girls5Eva,’ a parody of girl groups, is what you reallly, really want

You can say what you want about the queens in the All Stars 6 cast, but you certainly can’t say it’s not full of absolute characters. The first two episodes dropped on Netflix yesterday, and any naysayers who were calling this season “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Some Stars” were quickly silenced by the talent, humour and star quality already on display with this cast. There’s a running joke in the fandom that All Stars is only good every other year, with seasons one, three and five getting a lot of criticism compared to two and four’s good reception. The queens are in it to win it, have a lot to prove and are clearly here to solidify their drag legacy – which is what a run on All Stars is all about!