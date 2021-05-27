Cancel
‘Something out of a fantasy’; New sitcom ‘Girls5Eva,’ a parody of girl groups, is what you reallly, really want

By Neal Justin
ABQJournal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMiddle age hasn’t been kind to the members of the girl band Girls5Eva. Wickie, the diva of the one-hit-wonder group, is paying the bills by shooting geese at an airport. Summer misses her celebrity husband so much that she purchases a Cameo greeting from him. Gloria’s current claim to fame is that she’s one-half of New York’s first gay divorce. Ashley died in an infinity pool accident.

