Bridge Exclusive: Half Moon Run Interview

Indie rock fans have been waiting for the next record from Japanese Breakfast for the past few years. After the titanic success of 2017’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet, Michelle Zauner could have taken her sound in any direction and had it received with a celebratory embrace. Now, that next record is here and has certainly seen that exact reception – and with good reason. Entitled Jubilee, it’s the natural next step for the project. Across its wide soundscape, we can hear Zauner keeping the icy, space-age tendencies of Soft Sounds From Another Planet and the emotionally dense songwriting of Psychopomp with her, but set her sights on fresh territory. The record is also, according to all its promotional material, and nearly every other writer who has tried to describe it, a “record about joy.” I bristle at this description. It feels like an oversimplification of an album that, while buoyant and pop-forward, still wrestles with darkness, as does much of Zauner’s prior work.