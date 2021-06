State of New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECMD) announces the launch of the Climate Risk Map, a new tool to provide New Mexicans with information about how climate change may impact their community. Created in collaboration with the University of New Mexico, Earth Data Analysis Center (EDAC), the free online map tells a robust story of how natural hazards exacerbated by climate change and socioeconomic factors can contribute to communities’ overall climate risk.