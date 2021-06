Following the news that Liam Payne and model Maya Henry ended their engagement, Harry Styles sixth sense was tickling. Liam appeared on Monday‘s episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast with host Stephen Bartlett and revealed, “Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely.” The singer continued, “he called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like.” Payne officially left One Direction in 2016 after signing to Capitol Records but there was never any bad blood between the two.  The new bachelor  shared details of their convo and opened up about the “severe problems” he had with drugs and alcohol when he was still in the band.