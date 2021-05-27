Peachy Den Updates Its Matching Sets With New Colorways

Dropping with a full head of steam back in 2019, the sacai x Nike LDV Waffle took out a few gongs for sneaker of the year by many in the industry. Despite its early success, 2020 didn’t see much action for the silhouette, with only two sleek nylon and suede selections making their way to market before making way for the in-vogue VaporWaffle silhouette. But with a cross-collaboration with Fragment appearing in 2020, interest in the silhouette has been rejuvenated. Now, as it appears, there looks to be another colorway on the cars for Fragment and sacai, with an alternate grey suede and mesh makeup appearing at factories this week.