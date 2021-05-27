Cancel
Peachy Den Updates Its Matching Sets With New Colorways

Hypebae
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its summer-ready drop, cult-loved label Peachy Den has now introduced new iterations of its popular ’90s-style sets and jumpsuits. The Celeste – a cardigan and trouser ensemble – is updated in bold pink “Flamingo” and “Smokey Grey.” Meanwhile, the straight-legged Slinkys pant arrives in a smooth velvet material dressed in “Apple Green” and “Rose Pink.” The Kernel, a stretchy short-sleeved jumpsuit complete with pockets at the chest, is available in “Rose Pink Velvet” and “Dusk Blue.”

hypebae.com
