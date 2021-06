General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that new Dr. Austin (last name unknown, Roger Howarth) seems to be one of the good guys, at least he is if you ask Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Kidnapped by an evil nurse hired by Peter August (Wes Ramsey), Maxie escaped but was alone and lost in the woods with no idea where she had been taken. And that was the moment that Maxie went into labor. Screaming for help, she attracted the notice of Austin, who as fate would have it, was a doctor and well trained to deliver a baby in the woods. The nurse soon arrived and knocked Austin out. He later arrived at General Hospital.