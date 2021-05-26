Little People Big World: Jeremy Wants The Entire Farm For Himself! Rejected By Matt As Zach Gets Share

The Roloff kids have all grown up, and like those dramatic-rich families, disputes related to the distribution of their father’s property have begun. As of now, only Zach seems to be the only one in the game, even though the Little People Big World dad wants something else. Matt Roloff recently cleared it out that he wants all his kids to have a share of the farm. He wants them to live together and run the business by each other’s side. However, it doesn’t seem like things are going his way. Reports say that Jeremy and his wife Audrey might be wanting the entire farm for themselves. Here’s what took place.