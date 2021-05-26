Cancel
Cheyenne River Youth visit Pipestone National Monument on “Connecting with our Homelands” Field Trip

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with Hopa Mountain and the National Park Service, the Cheyenne River Youth Project sent seven Lakota youth ages 13-16 to Pipestone National Monument on May 21-23. The field trip was made possible through a “Connecting with our Homelands” travel grant, which provides funds for indigenous organizations, schools, and nonprofits to visit national park units across the United States.

