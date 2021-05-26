Cheyenne River Youth visit Pipestone National Monument on “Connecting with our Homelands” Field Trip
In partnership with Hopa Mountain and the National Park Service, the Cheyenne River Youth Project sent seven Lakota youth ages 13-16 to Pipestone National Monument on May 21-23. The field trip was made possible through a “Connecting with our Homelands” travel grant, which provides funds for indigenous organizations, schools, and nonprofits to visit national park units across the United States.www.westrivereagle.com