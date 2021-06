At the penthouse, Lily and Devon compare final notes on the tribute. Devon thinks Neil would love it. Lily agrees; it will bring people into his world in a way they’d never expect. Moses joins them, but explains he can’t hang out, he told Faith he’d meet her at Crimson Lights. After he goes, Lily laughs at Devon getting to experience the teen thing. She updates her brother that she’s moving into a new apartment with Billy. Lily invites him to share his opinion if he has one, but warns nothing will change her mind. Devon says congratulations, he guesses; she has his blessing if that’s what she’s hoping for — he’s a believer they’re in it for the long haul. He’s excited for her and always has a spare room for her if she needs it. Lily laughs, “Shut up.”