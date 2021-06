Kristi Noem just lost her lawsuit against the United States Interior Department, which oversees the National Park Service. The Park Service denied her a permit to stage a fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore on the Fourth of July. Noem claimed the rejection violated the terms of a contract with NPS that said she could. So miffed was Noem that the National Park Service wouldn’t OK her application that she decided to take a “sue the bastards” approach (stylized above in a graphic from The New York Post) and see if she could get her way. That she couldn’t understand the plain English of the terms of her agreement with NPS didn’t deter Noem from using our money to advance this endeavor, which turned out to be a stone cold loser.