Environment

West River Eagle Local Weather Outlook

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee More Hill Tornado, Thunderstorms, and Wind… Lots of Wind. Rain does indeed exist. The existence of rain was once again confirmed as thunderstorms rolled through on Sunday evening and into the night. A tornado touched down 18 miles north of Faith in a spectacular display of nature’s might, no one was injured and property damage was minimal given the circumstances. Eagle Butte received .56 inches of rain with wind gusts that reached 40+mph as the sun set. Winds kicked hard through the night and thunder kept the dogs from settling down but… it rained. Though it has been spotty, it will have rained more than an inch and a half by publication of this week’s edition.

