90 Day Fiance: Huge Loss In Colt Johnson’s Family, Mother Debbie Pays Tribute

In November, Chelsea Houska told fans that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2. Months after her departure from the series, the reality star is opening up about the real reason behind her exit from the Teen Mom franchise. During an interview with E! News, Houska explained that she decided to leave the show after experiencing a "buildup" of emotions over the decision. Additionally, she said that she has had multiple conversations with her 12-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind, which made her question whether continuing on Teen Mom 2 was the right move for her family.