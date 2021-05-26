90 Day Fiance: Huge Loss In Colt Johnson’s Family, Mother Debbie Pays Tribute
This week was quite tough on the Johnson family, especially Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie. Soon after her first few appearances on 90 Day Fiance, she became a fan-favorite TV star. In fact, as of today, Mother Debbie has a huge fan following that is always ready to support her. The TLC personality uploaded two heart-breaking posts on her social media, and people are now worried about her. Everyone is hoping that she soon recovers from this huge loss. Here’s everything you need to know.www.tvseasonspoilers.com