During the May 26, 2021, County Commission meeting there was an item on the agenda that stated, “APPROVE AND ADOPT A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COMMISSION CHAIR TO SIGN AN INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN UTAH COUNTY AND THE EAGLE MOUNTAIN REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FOR THE SWEETWATER INDUSTRIAL PARK COMMUNITY PROJECT AREA #2” This new industrial park will be built adjacent to the current Facebook data center. The name of the company building the new data center has not been released as of yet. It will consist of two parcels of 160+ acres each, or over 300 acres.