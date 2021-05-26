Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 current case count

By Kimmy Scherer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is still raging in India and the country logged the deadliest day in any one country of the entire pandemic thus far. According to the New York Times, more than 4,500 people died of Covid-19 in India on Tuesday. Things are so bad, Indian doctors living in America...

Public Health

Latest count of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia and selected countries

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): The following are the updates on Covid-19 figures in Malaysia and selected countries across the world as at 10 am today. Globally, there have been 169,118,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 3,519,175 deaths as reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as at Friday, May 28.
Public Health

COVID-19 active case count continues to plummet in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The following are the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 26. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 48 (seven-day daily...
World

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0000 GMT, June 6

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, June 6. Country Confirmed Cases. World 172,851,292. U.S. 33,356,537. India 28,694,879. Brazil 16,907,425. France 5,769,291.
Public Health

Covid-19 count in India lowest in 60 days; Over 86,000 new cases, 2,123 deaths

​​NEW DELHI: India recorded 86,498 new cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total infections to over Rs 2.89 crore. This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 66 days. This is also the first time in over 2 months that the cases have fallen below the 1 lakh mark. Active cases further declined to over 13 lakh and over 2.73 crore people recovered after testing positive. With 2,123 new deaths, the toll is now at 3,51,309. — Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.
Public Health

Long-term COVID-19 case count drops below 1,000 mark locally

For the first time since mid-October, fewer than 1,000 residents in the region were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the previous two weeks, state Department of Health data released Wednesday shows. The number of people either confirmed through tests or considered probably positive for the virus dropped to 972 in the...
Public Health

New coronavirus variant: COVID-19 infections become instantaneous

The alarming news is coming from different countries: new variants of the coronavirus are beginning to spread rapidly, causing infections in ways never seen before. Just a passing pass on the street by an infected person is enough. As a result, lockdowns are extended, and vaccination volumes are increased. In...
Public Health

Nod for film, TV shoots in Mumbai if daily COVID-19 case count under control: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said permissions for film and TV shootings in Mumbai would be given if the city's daily .... Nod for film, TV shoots in Mumbai if daily COVID-19 case count under control: Maharashtra CM. This article is published at 06 June 2021 06:47 from Popular Mumbai News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Public Health
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Uber and Lyft Offer Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments; Correction to Alexandria COVID-19 Case Count

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Uber and Lyft Offer Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments; Correction to Alexandria COVID-19 Case Count. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.