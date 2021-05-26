COVID-19 current case count

​​NEW DELHI: India recorded 86,498 new cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total infections to over Rs 2.89 crore. This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 66 days. This is also the first time in over 2 months that the cases have fallen below the 1 lakh mark. Active cases further declined to over 13 lakh and over 2.73 crore people recovered after testing positive. With 2,123 new deaths, the toll is now at 3,51,309. — Delhi on Monday recorded 231 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths. With this, the daily positivity rate in the national capital has dropped to as low as 0.36%. According to the government health bulletin, 876 people were also discharged after recovery.